Fulham vs Arsenal: Preview, team news, head-to-head

After losing 2-0 at home to West Ham United, Mikel Arteta will be aiming for a quick response from his team against Fulham as Arsenal closes off 2023 with another London derby.

Even though the Gunners were unable to overtake Liverpool as the top team in the Premier League table as a result of that defeat, they will still lead the division going into 2024—but only if they can secure all three points away from Craven Cottage, which seems likely given their recent head-to-head record.

Disappointed in his team’s performance on Thursday night, Arteta may try to turn things around. After a one-game suspension, the Spaniard may return Kai Havertz right away.

TEAM NEWS

Kai Havertz is available again after sitting out of the West Ham game through suspension. As we have now reached the halfway point of our season, the threshold for yellow card suspensions has now risen to 10.

We are unlikely to see Thomas Parety, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Fabio Vieira as they attempt to recover from their various issues, while Jurrien Timber is still a long-term injury concern following his ACL tear in August.

Fulham forward Raul Jimenez returns after a three-match ban.

Winger Willian, who has missed the Cottagers’ last three league games with a hamstring issue, is a doubt, while Tim Ream and Adama Traore remain sidelined.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham are winless in their last 11 meetings with Arsenal (D3, L8). Their last victory was a 2-1 home win in January 2012.

Arsenal have won their last five Premier League away games against Fulham, scoring at least three goals in each of the last four.

The Gunners have lost only three of their 33 Premier League matches against Fulham (W23, D7), with all three defeats by a single-goal margin at Craven Cottage.

Fulham

Fulham could lose four consecutive league games without scoring for their first time since 1971.

They have 21 points, 10 fewer than at the halfway mark of last season.

The Cottagers scored 13 goals in their first three matches in December but have not netted in any of the subsequent three.

They have won their final league game of the year in five of the last eight seasons (D2, L1).

Fulham have won two of their six top-flight fixtures on New Year’s Eve (D1, L3), with both wins coming at Craven Cottage

Arsenal

Arsenal are in danger of going three league games without a win, which would be their longest such run of the season.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last nine away London derbies in the Premier League (W7, D2).

They have won their final league game in 12 of the last 16 calendar years (D2, L2), including each of the last three.

Arsenal have won their last four matches on New Year’s Eve, including a 4-2 victory away at Brighton last year.

Gabriel Magalhaes has scored in three of his four Premier League appearances against Fulham, with two of those goals coming at Craven Cottage.

Since the start of last season, Martin Odegaard has scored 11 away goals in the Premier League, more than any other Arsenal player.

