Arsenal vs Fulham: Preview – team news, head-to-head

Arsenal will go in search of their third straight win of the season when they take on Fulham at the Emirates today.

The Gunners have been in fine form this season, with a 2-1 and 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace in their first two games, respectively.

Fulham, on the other hand, have won one and lost one of their opening two games of the season. A win against Arsenal today could give the Cottagers the record of winning their first two away games in the top flight for the first time in 29 years.

Team News

Arsenal will be without Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is suspended after receiving a red card in their win against Crystal Palace; this means Oleksandr Zinchenko would be in contention to start.

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, who returned to training earlier in the week, could play a part.

Jurien Timber and Mohammed Elneny are ruled out of the game.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has added Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, and Nigeria’s Calvin Bassey to the team after the departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

Joao Palhinha and Willian could make a return to the team, with Tim Ream out after receiving a red card in the 3-0 loss to Brentford.

Arsenal have never lost a home league game against the Cottagers in 30 meetings, and Fulham are winless in their last 10 meetings against Arsenal.

Head-to-head (from 2001)

Arsenal wins 23

Fulham wins 3

Draw 6

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Zinchenko, Partey; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Fulham possible XI: Leno, Robinson, Bassey, Diop, Tete, Palhinha, Reed, Reid, Pereira, Wilson; Jimenez

Time: 3pm