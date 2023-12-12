Foundation intiates educational support project

THE Emmanuel Ogidigben Foundation, EOF, has initated an educational support project, reiterating its commitment to advocating for quality education in the country.

Chairman of EOF, Prince Emmanuel Ogidigben, said in a statement, said the foundation has commissioned the distribution of educational materials in some selected rural areas schools in Delta State under the educational support project, The Ogidigben Quality Education For All, TOQEA.

He listed Efe Primary School, Orogun, Agbarha Primary School, Agbarha-Otor, Odja Primary School, Uwheru, Aladja Modern Primary School, Owhowha Primary School, Otogor, Egbo Primary School, Arhagba Primary School as schools already covered in the distribution which he said, was still ongoing.

He said the TOQEA was flagged off “to run in all Nigerian primary schools especially in the rural areas in order to give our education, a lift from its sinking state since government cannot do it alone.”

He noted that TOQEA was intended to build an understanding of the education system in line with sustainable development goals (SDGs), while drawing attention to problems faced by schools and their communities.

Ogidigben said: “It is no exaggeration to say that a nation’s social-economic growth rests squarely on the quality of education given to her children.

“Consequently, Nelson Mandela posited; ‘It is through education that the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor, that the son of a mine worker can become the head of the mine, that a child of farm workers can become the president of a great nation.

“It will interest you to note that the quality of education across Nigeria of today has fallen far below international standard and still on a reverse gear which has eroded the aesthetic which education has been associated with.

“We all can attest to this truth that the education system of today was never the dream of our founding founders. Hence, the Emmanuel Ogidigben Foundation’s irrevocable commitment to join all good conscience Nigerians and advocates for quality education to redress the trend to enable her fall in line with that of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its lost glory restored.

“The foundation believes in the transformative power of education and in line with our advocacy for the need to strengthen education by providing relevant and high-quality education that meets the required skills in today’s labour market.”