FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles end 2023 in 42nd spot

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have ended the year 2023 in the 42nd spot after the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) released its end-of-the-year men’s ranking on Thursday.

Recall the Super Eagles were also ranked in the same position last month.

The latest ranking was published on FIFA’s website.

In Africa, Jose Peseiro’s side maintained their sixth position on the continent as preparations for AFCON 2023 get underway.

The Super Eagles will be looking to have an impressive outing during the tournament, one which would see them improve their position on the ranking.

Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia Algeria and Egypt are the top five teams on the continent.

Vanguard News