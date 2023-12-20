AFCON 2023: CAF confirms Super Eagles provisional 41-man squad [Full list]

By Efosa Taiwo

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled Super Eagles’ provisional squad for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

On Wednesday morning, CAF published the list on its official website.

Ojo Olorunleke, Amas Obasogie, and Christian Nwoke are three home-based players on the list.

Peseiro is scheduled to present his final report to CAF by January 3.

The CAF Africa Cup of Nations Organising Committee will decide which 24 sides are allowed to have a final roster of 27 players.

The four more players on the final list are not required to register; it is merely an option.

The final competition will be held in the Ivorian cities of Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro, and Yamoussoukro from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Super Eagles Provisional Squad Full List:

Goalkeepers

1. Francis Uzoho

2. Adebayo Adeleye

3. Ojo Olorunleke

4. Stanley Nwabali

5. Amas Obasogie

6. Christian Nwoke

Defenders

1. Ola Aina

2. Bright Osayi-Samuel

3. Tyronne Ebuehi

4. Jamilu Collins

5. Zaidu Sanusi

6. Bruno Onyemaechi

7. William Troost-Ekong

8. Semi Ajayi

9. Calvin Bassey

10. Kenneth Omeruo

11. Kevin Akpoguma

12. Chidozie Awaziem

13. Jordan Torunarigha

Midfielders

1. Wilfred Ndidi

2. Frank Onyeka

3. Joe Aribo

4. Alex Iwobi

5. Alhassan Yusuf

6. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

7. Raphael Onyedika Nwadike

8. Kelechi Nwakali

Attackers

1. Victor Osimhen

2. Victor Boniface

3. Terem Moffi

4. Umar Sadiq

5. Ahmed Musa

6. Paul Onuachu

7. Cyriel Dessers

8. Ademola Lookman

9. Nathan Tella

10. Moses Simon

11. Emmanuel Dennis

12. Samuel Chukwueze

13. Kelechi Iheanacho

Vanguard News