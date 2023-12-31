Eyengho Commends Chevron’s participation in community Christmas party 

Chief Ayirimi Emami (3rd left) welcoming the CNL delegation to the all – white party at Akpakpa Ajudaibo, Ugborodo

A community leader in Ugborodo Community, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Eyengho Besidone has commended the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, for sending a high-powered delegation to the All-White party hosted by a business magnate, Chief Ayirimi Emami.

Eyengho said the attendance of CNL’s delegation at the party, signposts the reigniting of activities of the days of yore, which saw leadership of International Oil Companies, IOCs, visiting Ugborodo Federated Community during the festive season .

According to him, the party which was held yesterday at Akpakpa Ajudaibo in Ugborodo was attended by key leaders of the Ugborodo Federated Community and other prominent stakeholders in the community.

“ The All-White party would foster peace and unity between people of Ugborodo Community and settlors that operate in their land, Eyengho stated: ” I am particularly excited with the joy in which the Administrative head ( Egharaja ) of Ugborodo Federated Community, Pa Daniel Uwawah, prayed for the CNL delegation.”

Eyengho urged the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited to sustain the renewed social relationship with the community and thanked the Nigerian Navy, Army, and Police for their continued efforts in maintaining peace as well as smooth business operations for IOCs.

He charged the leadership of federal government regulatory agencies and IOCs such as NUPRC, SPDC, NGC, NPSC, SEPLAT, and NPDC, to emulate the corporate social responsibility and community engagement strategy exhibited by the CNL delegation that graced the All-White party, saying it would endear love, unity, peace and development of the Niger Delta.

” I want to use this opportunity to call on the management of International Oil and Gas Companies, to ensure they as a matter of urgency, cross their Ts and dot their Is, especially on the lingering issues of Host Community Development Trust, HCDT, and its formation as it concerns Ugborodo indigenes and our neighboring communities, to avoid any form of renewed protests from Ugborodo Community in the new year ( 2024).

” I also want to wish the good people of the Ugborodo community, our neighbors in Gbaramatu Kingdom and Ilaje community, a prosperous 2024″, he stated.

The GMO, Mr. Andrew Omomehim, Mr. Mike Kabi, Mr. Jolomi Sagay, Maureen Apolo, and Prince T. J. Momoh, made up the high-powered delegation from Chevron Nigeria Limited that graced the bash hosted by Chief Ayirimi Emami.