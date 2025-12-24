Army takes over oil rich Ugborodo community  – Excravos 

Billowing fire at the Chevron fire facility after the gas explosion.

Vows to ensure enduring peace

The operation should cover entire Ugborodo – Ugborodo community Trust Chairman Tenuma

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Nigerian army has moved into Ugborodo ( Excravos) in Warri south West local government area , Delta state to maintain peace in the oil rich crisis ridden community.

Ugborodo ( Excravos ) is a major host to Chevron Nigeria limited, an international oil company ,IOC. The area has been enmeshed in a factional leadership crisis for over four years that sadly resulted last weekend in the death of a youth in Ogidigben ( a community in Ugborodo) and the burning down of a house in the area belonging to a newly installed Chief of Warri kingdom.

Vanguard gathered that the chief’s car was among valuables consumed by the arson attack on his property last weekend. The Chief was allegedly at the palace in Warri to be decorated as a Chief when his house and valuables were torched by the arsonists.

Meantime, the army in a statement yesterday signed by the acting Assistant Director of Army Public relations, Captain Iliyasu Bawa-Rijau , warned all parties in the crisis to embrace peace , stressing that it would not tolerate any threat to law and orderliness in the oil rich community.

“The attention of Headquarters 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 1, Joint Task Force, South South, Operation DELTA SAFE (OPDS) has been drawn to the allegations and counter allegations in the ongoing crisis at Ugborodo/Ogidigben Community, with a sinister motive to prolong the crisis. To this end, the Brigade wishes to warn all the parties involved to desist, as further breakdown of law and order would not be tolerated. Accordingly, troops have been deployed and the situation has been brought under control effectively “, the army said.

The statement said the army would remain in the community to sustain peace, assuring that soldiers deployed would be professionally in their operations with respect for the rules of engagement. The statement further appealed for cooperation of natives and other residents.

The army said : “It is also important to restate that the deployment of troops will remain in place for the sustenance of peace and stability in the area. The good people of Delta State are to note that the troops deployed will carry out their constitutional responsibilities in the most professional manner in line with the extant rules of engagement and respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

“Meanwhile, the Commander 63 Brigade/Sector 1 Joint Task Force South South Operation DELTA SAFE, Brigadier General MA Shonibare has called on residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies. He further enjoined them to continue to provide actionable intelligence on the activities of crisis merchants in their domain, reassuring that normalcy would be restored to Warri and environs.

“The Brigade wishes to reiterate its commitment to protecting the lives and property of the citizenry, reassuring that adequate measures have been put in place to prevent further escalation of the crisis. The end-state is to ensure peaceful resolution of the crisis between the parties involved. Thus, parties involved are warned to desist from any subtle attempts at dragging troops into needless communal controversies. “

Chairman of the Ugborodo community Trust, Mr Joseph Tenuma Olori, in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, welcomed the deployment of soldiers to the area, appealing that they should extend their operations to all the communities in Ugborodo.

“This is a welcome development. I will advise that they should also extend their Area of influence to cover Ode-Ugborodo, Ajudaibo and Madangho;so that all the people who were exiled from these Communities could be re-admitted. No One should be barred from their Ancestry, especially on Trump up charges. I hope and think that this would be a turning point with focus on Peace and meaningful development rather than the quest for Economic and Political hegemony “, Tenuma said.