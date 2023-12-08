Experience Lagos 2023: How to watch online

The Experience, an annual gospel music concert is set for a comeback for its 18th year on Friday, December 8, 2023, at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

“In a world seeking harmony, The Experience 2023 offers a unique platform for unity, where individuals from various backgrounds come together in a chorus of praise,” Paul Adefarasin, the convener and Metropolitan pastor, House on the Rock, said in a press statement made available.

According to him, this year’s theme, ‘Jesus, Our Way Maker’, marks a significant spiritual milestone, inviting thousands to partake in a night of music, worship, and communal celebration under the stars.

“As the evening unfolds, the Square will become a hub of spirituality, with attendees joining voices to honour Jesus Christ as the shepherd and architect of our fates”.

Leading worshippers in gospel music, such as Sinach, Travis Greene, and Donnie McClurkin, will perform at the event with musicians like Ada Ehi and Tope Alabi.

Event Details

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM (West Africa Time, WAT)

Venue: Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island

Soul-stirring musical performances will be accompanied with intercessory prayers, comic acts, and goodwill messages throughout the evening.

Watch Online

You could live-stream the event via the Youtube Page of the Experience Lagos and follow live updates on their various social media accounts.