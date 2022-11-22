



The Experience, an annual gospel concert platformed by the House On the Rock is returning to the Tafawa Balewa Square after two years ofa virtual and a hybrid version respectively due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s edition themed, Jesus: The Exceptional One, will be holding onsite at the TBS on the 2nd of December, 2022 commencing at 7pm.

One of the most remarkable things about this much-awaited event is its ability to bring together a cross section of people through music in absolute surrender to their Maker giving no thought to age, gender, race, status or religious inclination.

Nothing beats the sound of drums, the feel of worship, the excitement of the crowd, the heartfelt expression of love and adoration to the God who inhabits the praises of His people.

The Experience is arguably one of the most anticipated, most watched and most streamed gospel concert in the world. It’s strictly virtual edition in 2020 tagged: Global Edition was viewed over 5million times on YouTube and Facebook.

The 17th edition of The Experience boasts an array of award-winning frontline indigenous and international artistes such as, Travis Greene, Sinach, Donnie McClurkin, Nathaniel Bassey, Chandler Moore, Dunsin Oyekan, Phil Thompson, Muyiwa Olarewaju, Mr. M & Revelation, Tim Hughes, Tope Alabi, Mercy Chinwo, Onos Ariyo, Preye odede, Eno Micheals, Eben and the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir of the House On The Rockand many others.

According to the organizers, as with previous years, this free concert will be a platform hosted with utmost security, professionalism, hospitality, and most importantly with a focus to continue to provide a platform where attendees can pray for our great nation and worship God freely.

The Convener and Metropolitan of all House On The Rock, Paul Adefarasin, has reiterated that this is The Experience that you don’t want to miss as it promises to be a night of pulsating praise, passionate worship, fervent prayers and an outpouring of the presence of God like never seen before.

It is noteworthy to state that whilst attendance at The Experience2022 is free, it is important that attendees arrive promptly so that they can fully enjoy what promises to be an enthralling evening of live music comparable to the best concerts on the globe.

The House On The Rock is a metropolitan church headquartered in Lagos with branches across Nigeria and the continents with over tens of thousands in membership and on a mission to reach a hurting and dying generation with Jesus’s message of hope and compassion.

