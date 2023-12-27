Ex-council boss charges leaders to invest more in education for development

Education has been described as the life wire of any Nation desirous of development, growth and progress and leaders at all levels of governance have been urged to priorities it for the benefit of the people.

The aforementioned remarks was made by the immediate past chairman of Ini local government area of Akwa ibom state Rt.Hon Isreal Idaisin during his thanksgiving service, Carol of nine lessons and musical concert held yesterday to thank God for successful tenure in office and celebration of Christmas festival.

Addressing the dignatries, Clergy men and people at the event, the former council chairman urged youths to embrace education to enable them have a big chance to make a difference in thier lives and society at large.

He averred, ” I took it as a challenge to establish a primary school in my community which hitherto has none forcing young children to trek for several kilometers daily in search of basic education.

“The school is free for all and I still pay the teachers from my personal resources while awaiting government official taking over of the school, that is one of my personal commitment because of the importance I attached to education. I also encouragement our people in tertiary institutions through periodic payment of Bursary”

While thanking God for a successful tenure as council chairman after two terms in office, Idaisin said he did his best to deliver dividends of democracy across the length and breath of his council area and always conscious of his actions to avoid being disgraced out of office.

” I did my best in office as I see my elevation as divine, whatever has a beginning must have an end. My greatest fear was not to be disgraced out of office as chairman and I thank Almighty God that I have landed well.

The immediate past chairman also said that the 2023 edition of the carol of nine lessons is to usher in a period of sober reflection of God’s mercies and blessings upon our lives through hymns, songs of praise and thanksgiving as symbolized in the carol of nine lessons.

He highlighted, ” We gathered here for a sober reflection of God’s blessing upon our lives, the lord shall bless us with open heavens, the impossibility shall be made possible for the bible says,’ I know the thoughts that I have for you, they are thoughts of good and not evil, that it might take you to an expected end”.

In his exhortation, the Methodist Archbishop of Portharcourt, Most Rev. Emmanuel Udofia charges politicians and leaders to show examplary leadership which will ensure that thier activities outlive thier earthly sojourn.

He extolled the sterling leadership qualities of Hon. Isreal Idaisin describing him as a goal getter and a grassroot leader with fear of God stressing that his era has witnessed unprecedented peace in his area as chairman of the once hostile area.

Reading from Luke1: 26-33, the Archbishop recalled the sequences surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ and how his birth has brought salvation to mankind adding that Christians must worship God in truth and spirit.

The event which witnessed several Christmas Carol rendition by the choir also had a fundraiser for the new church hall in which several dignatries donated generously.

Some of the prominent Nigerians at the event include the Member representing Ikono/Ini in the House of Representatives Rt. Hon Emmanuel Ukpong Udoh, Honorary Special Adviser to Akwa ibom governor Hon. Emmanuel Bassey Ekpeyong, Former Chairmen of the council, the Clergymen, captains of industry and people from all walks of life.