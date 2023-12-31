Endangered Gorillas: NCF, Wilder Institute donates equipment worth N8m to preserve species

…Says C’River Gorillas facing threats associated with habitat loss, hunting

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

In an effort to protect threatened Species in Nigeria, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation’s (NCF) has collaborated with the Wilder Institute, a science-based conservation organization, to donate some equipment to some of its partners in Cross River state.

This is to boost the ongoing research project on the conservation and preservation of the Cross River gorilla (Gorilla gorilla diehli) and beneficiaries include , Cross River National Park, Cross River Forestry Commission, and University of Calabar).

In a statement signed by

Head of Communications, Oladapo Soneye and made available to newsmen at the weekend the Foundation explained that the equipment includes digital cameras, desktop computers, laptops, projector and projector screen, video conferencing gadget, 65-inch flat screen Hi-sense TV, 4K PTZ professional Video Conference Camera, MC3000 USB HD PTZ Auto Rotate Tracking Voice Camera.

According to him , Othe item include built-in 4 digital microphone array and 10Meters voice pickup. 2.2million pixels, 1/2.8″ HD color CMOS sensor, 1920*1080HD display.), walkie-talkie, still cameras for project partners, GPS handsets and drones.

He further stated that items such as the TV and computer equipment will support video conferencing for remote steering committee meetings at the University of Calabar while the GPS, camera traps, drones and other camera equipment will support the student research projects.

The Cross River Gorilla Initiative commenced in 2022 and will award scholarships to 1 Ph.D. student and 4 master’s degree students at the University of Calabar for the period of 5 years.

He said :” So far, the first set of awardees; one Ph.D. and two M.Sc. students all of the Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management, University of Calabar have resumed their three months internship programme with NCF with the following objectives:

“To have practical hands-on experience in the use of field equipment such as camera traps, GPS handsets, drones etc. in data collection and monitoring as well as maintenance of such equipment.

“To understand the role of gender in forest resource management with reference to gorilla conservation amongst others.

Vanguard reports that Cross River gorilla is a Critically Endangered subspecies of the western gorilla. Endemic to West Africa, they live in small areas of highland forest that span the border of Nigeria and Cameroon.

Now, more than ever before, the Cross River gorilla faces threats associated with habitat loss and hunting. It is estimated that there are at most 300 Cross River gorillas left in the wild.

However , NCF continues to work with its partners to mobilise stakeholders and muster support to preserve the remaining population and their habitat to prevent the extinction of the gorilla in Nigeria.