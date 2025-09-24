NGO calls for continual protection of Nigeria’s last 100 Cross River gorillas

Wildlife conservation NGO Wild Africa honours World Gorilla Day by urging all Nigerians, from policymakers to local communities, to protect the country’s last 100 Cross River gorillas collectively by supporting ongoing efforts to safeguard their populations and habitat, as well as reducing demand for commercial bushmeat that threatens them.

The Cross River gorilla lives in the mountainous region between Nigeria and Cameroon, and it’s the most endangered ape species, according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. It is estimated that fewer than 300 Cross River gorillas remain in the wild globally, making them the most endangered and elusive primates on Earth. Of these, an estimated 100 live in Nigeria, isolated across just three protected areas in Cross River State: Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary, the Mbe Mountains, and the Okwangwo Division of Cross River National Park.

These gorillas were once thought to be extinct following Nigeria’s civil war in the 1960s. They were rediscovered in the 1980s when a small number were identified in Cameroon and Nigeria on the banks of the Cross River.

However, the gorillas face threats from poaching, habitat loss due to agricultural expansion, and population expansion. The illegal bushmeat trade, particularly hunting with wire snares set for bushmeat, which often injures gorillas, affects their survival as well.

“We must act now to protect each and every one of Nigeria’s last Cross River gorillas,” says Festus Iyorah, Nigeria Representative at Wild Africa. “The gorillas are part of our national heritage. Let us all come together to protect them, and ensure that this remarkable species continues to thrive in our country for future generations.”

While the day celebrates the global significance of these species, it also highlights a sobering reality: one of the world’s rarest great apes is nearing extinction. Protecting them is no longer a conservation goal, it is a national responsibility.

Protecting Cross River gorillas is not only about preventing extinction; it is also about preserving Nigeria’s ecological heritage and supporting long-term economic sustainability. Gorillas play a crucial role in maintaining healthy forest ecosystems. Their feeding and nesting behaviors contribute to seed dispersal and plant diversity, helping to regenerate forests. As umbrella species, protecting them ensures the survival of many other endangered species that share their habitat. Their survival also presents a valuable opportunity for sustainable development, as gorilla-based ecotourism has the potential to generate foreign currency and support local communities.

The responsibility lies with the Nigerian government to strengthen enforcement of wildlife laws, update outdated legislation to reflect modern conservation needs, invest in habitat protection, and increase public education efforts to reduce the demand for commercial bushmeat.

While Nigeria has made legislative progress with the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill 2024, which passed its third reading in the House of Representatives and is now scheduled for consideration by the Senate, the process needs to be expedited. If passed and signed into law, this stellar legislation would enhance the country’s capacity to combat wildlife crime and reduce the degradation of critical habitats for iconic species such as the Cross River gorilla.

Individuals and communities also play an important role. Public awareness and participation in conservation campaigns are key. Reducing demand for bushmeat, supporting habitat protection, and advocating for policy changes can all contribute to the conservation of these extraordinary primates.