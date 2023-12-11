Empire Awards, magazine launch hold in night of excellence, celebration

In the glitzy world of real estate, where luxury meets ambition, the Empire Awards & Magazine Launch Event by Empire Homes Realty Ltd Nigeria was a night to remember.

Amb. Munachi Arinze, the charismatic CEO of Empire Homes Realty Ltd Nigeria, welcomed guests with warmth and grace, setting the tone for an evening of excellence and celebration.

The event, held at the picturesque AMORE GARDEN in Lekki Phase One Lagos on December 8th, was a glamorous affair that had the real estate industry buzzing. It was a night of firsts – the unveiling of the much-anticipated Lagos Empire Magazine, the cutting of a beautifully adorned cake, and the recognition of outstanding realtors.

As Munachi, the driving force behind Empire Homes Realty Ltd Nigeria, put it, “This event is not just a magazine launch; it’s a corporate award ceremony and an end-of-year party rolled into one. We want to celebrate not only our realtors but also our investors, brand patrons, and the most influential realtor of the year. It’s about acknowledging those who have made a significant impact in the real estate industry and in Lagos as a whole.”

The evening’s highlight was undoubtedly the awards ceremony, where the top 20 realtors of Empire Homes were honored. Chiazor Daniel, an exceptional realtor, stood out as the highest-selling realtor of the year. Munachi presented him with a well-deserved prize of a 2011 model Hyundai Sonata symbolizing the company’s appreciation for his outstanding performance.

Empire Awards & Magazine Launch Event was a grand affair, and the dress code was fittingly Black Tie, adding an extra touch of sophistication to the evening. The event was expertly captured by Bella Naija, ensuring that every moment of glamour and celebration would be preserved for posterity.

As the night unfolded, it became evident that this event would become an annual tradition, a testament to Empire Homes Realty Ltd Nigeria’s commitment to recognizing excellence in the industry. With categories ranging from investor of the year to brand patrons and the most influential realtor of the year, Empire Awards promises to be a showcase of the best and brightest in the real estate world.

In Munachi’s words, “Empire is not just a name; it’s a symbol of excellence, integrity and achievement. This event is a reflection of our values, and we look forward to celebrating success with our remarkable partners and associates for many years to come.”

The Empire Awards & Magazine Launch Event was a testament to the thriving real estate industry in Nigeria, and Munachi’s vision and leadership shone brightly throughout the evening, making it a night that won’t soon be forgotten in the annals of Lagos real estate history.