Emir of Zazzau visits Olu of Warri

…to bag honorary doctorate from Western Delta University

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Emir of Zazzau, (Zaria), His Royal Majesty, Amb Ahmed Nuhu Baalli has paid a visit to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III in Warri south local government area, Delta State.

The monarch said he was in the state to receive a honorary doctorate in Public Affairs from the Western Delta University, WDU, Oghara, Ethiope West local government area, adding that he used the occasion to also stop over to see the Olu of Warri.

The Olu of Warri congratulated the Emir for the well-deserved honours to be conferred on him by the university, adding that he was excited about the visit.

“This type of your visit is what helps us understand our varieties as a people in Nigeria, and to appreciate the varieties.

“Understanding ourselves this way will help the unity and love that exist among us. Thank you for this visit”, he said.

The Olu of Warri also wished the monarch a safe return to his state at the end of his trip to Delta state.

Meantime, a brief profile of the Emir made available to the Vanguard reads: “The Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR ascended the throne after posting remarkable successes as a lawyer, banker and diplomat. He is a former Nigerian Ambassador to Thailand with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar, and the current 19th Fulani Emir of Zazzau, the Zaria Emirate Council, in Kaduna state.

“He is the first Emir from the Mallawa ruling house to be enthroned in a century after the dethronement of his grandfather, Emir Alu Dan Sidi in 1920.

“He is the first son of Nuhu Bamalli, once Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. He obtained (LLB) law degree in 1989 from at Ahmadu Bello University, and his Master’s degree in International Affairs and

Diplomacy from the same university, 2002.

“He obtained a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, 1998.

“He also attended a fellowship on Conflict Resolution at the University of York, 2009 and completed a Diploma in Organizational Leadership, University of Oxford, 2015. He also completed the General Management Program (GMP) at Harvard Business School in 2011.”