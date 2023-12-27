Emefiele: Group urges Nigerians to ignore Obazee’s report

Emefiele

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Nigeria Citizen Watch for Good Governance has faulted the report by the Special Investigator on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Related Entities, Jim Obazee, alleging that the report was full of errors.

The group stated that the report was a concocted story which could be controversial.

In a statement issued by Mayowa Ajibade

Director, Media and Publicity of the group, they alleged that “this is not the first time Jim Obazee is involved in causing controversies.”

“To begin with, how did Jim Obazee become a special investigator, how independent is he as a special investigator, what criteria were used to appoint him, what is the yardstick for his nomination? These questions are fundamental and need to be addressed.”

The group stated that he was not capable of leading such a sensitive investigation against the former CBN Governor.

“The report he submitted to the President is full of flaws, for example, in the report, Jim Obazee stated that Mr Emefiele never got approval for the Naira re-design when on the contrary, former President Buhari has made several public statements taking full responsibility for the Naira re-design.”

“Also it contains events that have never happened. In Fact, most of the names mentioned in the reports have publicly came out to debunk and reject what was written by Jim Obazee. “

“On this note, we call on Nigerians to ignore the findings of Mr Obazee as the report is full of biases,” the statement added.