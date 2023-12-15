Edon pays WAEC registration fees for indigent students

…Says investment in education far-reaching

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Chairmanship aspirant in Warri South local government area of Delta State, Comrade Louis Monoyo Edon, has volunteered to pay the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, registration fees for as many indigent students who are ready to sit for the examination next year.

Edon made the disclosure, yesterday, in Warri, noting that his decision was based on the hardship in the land, coupled with his reflection on his late mother’s efforts in his educational travails many years ago.

He said: “As somebody whose late mother did menial job to raise my WAEC registration fee many years ago, I understand how hard it is for indigent people to joggle providing rice and chicken for their families while also saving up for an external examination registration for their children.

“For this reason, I decided to invest my widow’s mite into reaching as many persons it can carry irrespective of tribe in the council area because it’s quite a lot to register for external examinations as the economy bites even harder.

“Examination registration often coincides with the Yuletide, in fact, this understanding inspired the second item of my R.A.I.I.S.E Agenda as a chairmanship aspirant, which is all about Greater Warri South Local Government Area in 2024.

“For some years now, I have been supporting people in a very small capacity but in this Yuletide, I decided to invest my widow’s mite into reaching as many persons it can carry because it’s quite a lot to register for external examinations as the economy bites even harder.

“Though, I would have loved to also share and chicken, I can’t afford to split it because investment in education is always far reaching”.