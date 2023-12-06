Edoh appointed UN volunteer ambassador to Nigeria

By Fortune Eromosele

The United Nations Habitat Ambassador to Nigeria, and Life Fellow, International Chartered World Learned Society, ICWLS, USA, Dr. Raymond Edoh has been appointed UN Volunteer Ambassador to Nigeria.

The event took place at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja during the UN Volunteer International Day.

The Secretary to the government of the federation, Sen. George Akume while declaring the event open, lauded the efforts of the United Nations in making the event a huge reality stating that a lot needs to be done in the volunteering space in the country.

However, he charged Edoh to remain focused and diligent to duty as he congratulated other volunteers in Nigeria.

While reacting to the appointment, Amb. Dr. Raymond Edoh assured Nigerians of his resolve to make the Nigerian volunteerism space a better macrocosm for all volunteers.

Speaking further, he urged the federal government to consider volunteers worthy of statutory subvention monthly.

He said, “Today, we come together to celebrate each and every one of us, recognizing the invaluable contributions we have made and continue to make to society. Our acts of kindness, compassion, and generosity have touched countless lives and have brought hope and support to those in need.

“Volunteers like you and I are the backbone of progress and change. Our enthusiasm and passion inspire others to join in and create a ripple effect of goodwill. Whether you have dedicated your time to environmental conservation, humanitarian aid, education, healthcare, or any other noble cause, your efforts, my efforts have made a tangible difference and have helped build a better world.

“In as much as I say congratulations to us all, a lot needs to be done, especially in Nigeria. We need more volunteers, we need more engaging window from the federal government with the Nigerian volunteers, we need a sense of belonging too, we need a strong partnership and collaboration with all stakeholders across board.

“It wouldn’t be too demanding if we officially request for a statutory allocation from the federal government to the umbrella body of volunteers in Nigeria. In fact, this is the only way we can perform better. Other Countries do it, and off course USA is not exempted.

“I would want to say a big thanks to the UN Volunteer, the Federal government, and the Nigerian National Volunteering umbrella body under the leadership of Mr. Abraham Kwafhan for this appointment and I promise Nigerians today that I would put my best in place to make Nigeria proud”, Edoh added.

Also speaking at the event, the Country Coordinator, United Nations Volunteers Programme, Nigeria, Veronica Obiuwevbi tasked volunteers in Nigeria to be patriotic while discharging their duties pointing out that country can serve better and be a better place with volunteers.