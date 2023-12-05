Edo 2024: Ex-Rep member, Sergius Ogun joins Labour Party

…We’ll sweep the coming polls in Edo

By Olayinka Ajayi

Labour Party governorship aspirant in the Edo 2024 gubernatorial race and two-time federal lawmaker, Deacon Sergius Ose Ogun, has said the Labour Party would win the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.

Speaking during his official joining of the LP in Ugboha, Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State, Ogun, who expressed profound gratitude to the party for, according to him, a rousing welcome, said, “I’m very glad to formally join the Labour Party. This is the party that won the last presidential election in this ward. Labour is Ugboha, and Ugboha is Labour.

“With your support, I am determined to restore the hope and glory of the Edo people and we are determined to use our people’s power to get it right this time.

“LP will sweep the coming governorship polls in Edo and the next presidential election in Nigeria.”

Receiving Ogun, leaders of the Party in Edo Central Senatorial District were ably led by Chief Friday Ibadin, Commissioner of Police (Rtd), and other executives in the area.

presented the Labour Party card and flag to Ogun, urging him to keep the party’s flag flying.