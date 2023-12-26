‘Don’t let anyone bring you down,’ Yul Edochie tells Emeka Ike

Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has drummed support for his senior colleague, Emeka Ike, amid the marriage crisis with his estranged wife, Suzanne.

Yul, who described Emeka as an inspiration, encouraged him to keep calm amid the ongoing saga with his ex-wife and son.

Recall Emeka has been in the news recently following a Channels TV interview wherein he alleged his ex-wife ruined his life and career, shutting down his school and properties while leaving him depressed.

Suzanne, however, countered his claims, stating that she was a victim of physical abuse in their marriage, while his son, Michael alleged harsh treatment from his dad that has made him develop a deep hatred for the actor.

In an Instagram post, Edochie encouraged Emeka not to allow the ongoing saga between him and his ex-wife pull him down.

He assured the veteran actor that he has more “lovers” than “haters,” urging him to ignore the “noise.”

Yul wrote: “Good to have you back in the game big bro. The Legendary Emeka Ike. @emekaikeofficial

Odogwu!

“You’re one of the actors who inspired me to come up. I’m a big fan of your work.

We love you bro. Trust me, the people who love you are more than your haters. But the haters always make more noise. Ignore the noise.

“Don’t let nobody bring you down.

Keep your head up, Boss. Life will constantly try to put you down. No gree.”

Vanguard News