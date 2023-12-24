Why I don’t like my father — Emeka Ike’s son reveals

Michael Ike, the first son of veteran actor Emeka Ike, has expressed how much he dislikes his father.

This came after Emeka Ike accused his first wife, Suzanne Emma, of various offenses, including lying about assault.

He claimed to have lost his school and children because of her actions, leaving him in despair.

In response, Suzanne countered by stating that Emeka was aggressive and had nearly paralyzed her in a violent attack.

Michael Ike, also shared his sentiments during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, revealing that his father’s behavior was so harsh that he developed a strong dislike for him.

He expressed, “When I met my mum, the first thing I said was I really hate my father.”

On his displeasure with the way his father was talking about their private affairs, Michael said, “I told him we need to talk. I added that I’m not happy about the way you’re talking about our private affairs. Can you just stop it? And I had to tell him the disrespect he left on the family. I decided that this not the kind of person I should have respect for.”

Michael who condemned his father attitude noting that the actor told him he will never prosper.

“The next morning I got a ten minutes video. It’s not the first time. me. He said, ‘you’re doing music, you will never prosper. Don Jazzy will never see you. If I see you on the side of the road, I will spit on you,” Michael disclosed.

Emeka Ike’s marriage to Suzanne Emma faced allegations of battery, leading to its dissolution by a Lagos Island Customary Court in 2015

Vanguard News