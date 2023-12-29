De Zerbi admits keeping Joao Pedro at Brighton may be tough

Roberto De Zerbi has hinted on forward Joao Pedro joining the cast of high-profile players departing Brighton for huge money.

The Brazilian became the club’s record signing in the summer, after £30 million was spent to buy him from Watford.

The forward has made a quick mark at the Amex Stadium, becoming the Europa League’s top goalscorer before scoring twice and providing an assist in yesterday’s 4-2 triumph over Tottenham.

“He [Joao Pedro] played another incredible game. I am really pleased with his improvement in mentality and attitude. In the defensive phase he defended like a centre-back for 90 minutes.

“He is becoming a top player. I hope in the next year to work with him but it will be very tough.”

Pervis Estupinan’s screamer from distance and two penalties from Joao Pedro helped injury-struck Brighton hold off a similarly patched-up Tottenham at the AMEX Stadium on Thursday night.

Jack Hinshelwood thumped the Seagulls in front before Joao Pedro converted from the penalty spot after Dejan Kulusevski pulled Danny Welbeck’s shirt in the box.

Substitute Estupinan’s third Premier League goal gave Brighton an insurmountable lead in the 63rd minute, with the visitors unable to make the most of their forays into the final third while struggling without a recognised centre-back in defence.

Giovani Lo Celso’s foul on Evan Ferguson allowed Pedro to convert his second penalty, but there was enough time for Spurs to send some nerves shooting through the home fans as 20-year-old Alejo Veliz scored his first ever Premier League goal in the 81st minute.

Ben Davies headed in another from Pedro Porro’s cross, but Brighton’s lead proved too big and they held off the late surge from the Londoners to take all three points.

Vanguard News