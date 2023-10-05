Joao Pedro’s late penalty earns Brighton draw at Marseille

By Adegboyega Adeleye
Joao Pedro scored a late penalty to help Brighton complete a comeback to seal a 2-2 draw at Marseille in the Europa League.
The Seagulls bounced back after they suffered a 6-1 trashing by Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.
Marseille took a two-goal lead early in the first half as former Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba scored before Jordan Veretout took advantage of Lewis Dunk’s mistake to give the French side a huge advantage in the 20th minute.
Brighton, after conceding their 20th goal in 10 games in all competitions this season, played better in the second half and they pulled a goal back when Pascal Gross drove in from a Kaoru Mitoma cutback.
Tariq Lamptey was brought down inside the box three minutes to full-time and Joao Pedro stepped up to score his third goal in Europe and complete the comeback for Roberto de Zerbi’s side.
