Davido, Rema, Burna Boy among top winners at 2023 Trace Awards [Full List]

Nigerian music superstars Davido, Rema and Burna Boy were among the top winners at the 2023 Trace Awards held in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday.

Rema, who won the biggest awards at HEADIES 2023, also won big, bagging two awards — Song of the Year award for his global hit, ‘Calm Down’ and Best Global African Artist.

Davido also won two awards: Best Male and Best collaboration for his hit song, “Unavailable,” with Musa Keys.

Burna Boy won Album of the Year for Love Damini while female songstress, Yemi Alade won the Video of the Year award. Kel P won the Best Producer of the year. TuFace got the Life Achievement Award.

More than 150 artistes were nominated in the awards ceremony, which showcased the excellence and diversity of Afro-centric music in genres such as Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afro-pop, Mbalax, Amapiano, Zouk, Kizomba, Genge, Coupé Décalé, Bongo Flava, Soukous, Gospel, Rap, Rai, Kompa, R&B, and Rumba.

The awards ceremony, which was hosted by Nigerian music veteran, Dapo Oyebanji known as D’Banj alongside Angolan global supermodel Maria Borges, featured a star-studded lineup of performers, including Davido, Yemi Alade, Black Sherif, Kizz Daniel and more.

The Trace Awards included performances by approximately 50 African and Afro-inspired artists from around the world, including Davido, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi and Diamond Platnumz.

The Trace Awards are a new awards franchise created by Trace, a global TV and multimedia platform. The purpose of the awards is to recognize African and Afro-influenced musicians from Africa and around the African diasporas.

Here’s the full list of winners from the 2023 Trace Awards:

Song of the Year

Calm Down – Rema

Album of the Year

Love Damini – Burna Boy

Best Music Video

Baddie – Yemi Alade

Best Male

Davido

Best Female

Viviane Chidid (Senegal)

Best Collaboration

“Unavailable” – Davido (Nigeria) with Musa Keys (South Africa)

Best Newcomer

Roseline Layo (Ivory Coast)

Best DJ

Michael Brun (Haiti)

Best Producer

Tam Sir (Ivory Coast)

Best Gospel Artist

KS Bloom (Ivory Coast)

Best Live

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Best Dancer

Robot Boii (South Africa)

Best Artist Africa – Anglophone

Asake (Nigeria)

Best Artist Africa – Francophone

Didi B (Ivory Coast)

Best Artist Africa – Lusophone

Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde)

Best Artist – Rwanda

Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)

Best Artist – East Africa

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Best Artist – France & Belgium

Tayc (France)

Best Artist – UK

Central Cee (UK)

Best Artist – The Caribbean

Rutshelle Guillaume (Haiti)

Best Artist – Indian Ocean

Goulam (Comoros)

Best Artist – Brazil

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Best Artist – North Africa

Dystinct (Morocco)