Dana Pharma affirms commitment to affordable healthcare

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, edited by Sola Ogundipe

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Dana Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mr. Gautam Hathiramani has said that the company will stop at nothing in ensuring unwavering commitment to healthcare at affordable prices.

He said the company will sustain its steadfast dedication to health, longevity, and innovation for progress, which it has demonstrated with its incursion into the paediatrics care segment, by manufacturing DanaCee, “a delightful Vitamin C Syrup”

Disclosing this during Paradana’s 27th anniversary and launch of two products, entitled “Excellence – Paradana Celebrates 27 years in Nigeria and launch of DanaCee Vitamin C Syrup and Ferrodan Plus Capsules, Hathiramani said their commitment to children’s health inspired the creation of a supplement that not only bolsters their immune system but also makes nutrition enjoyable..

“Dana Pharmaceuticals Limited, a part of Dana Group of Companies, is one of the foremost infusions and pharmaceuticals manufacturing companies in Nigeria. Dana Group is an established name in the country with a visible presence for over 41 years starting with pharmaceuticals manufacturing.

“Dana Pharmaceuticals division operates three ISO 9001:2015 certified, state-of-the-art plants located between Ibadan and Minna serving all the geopolitical zones of the nation. With the company’s motto of “a Commitment to Healthcare” in mind and one of the best technologies in hand, Dana Pharmaceuticals is devoted to the production and marketing of genuine quality and effective products that are offered at the most affordable prices nationwide.

“The existing product range includes generic formulations (tablets, capsules and syrups) and intravenous infusion fluids. We are committed to ensuring unwavering commitment to healthcare at affordable prices.

“Dana Pharmaceuticals flagship brands include Danacid Tablets/Suspension, Paradana Tablets, Ferrodan Capsules, XPEL Cough Expectorant, LAM Suspension and a leading range of Intravenous fluids, have become leaders in their respective categories.

“Dana Pharmaceuticals Limited, a prominent force in the Nigerian pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, joyfully commemorates three significant milestones, illustrating its steadfast dedication to health, longevity, and innovation for progress almost four decades into operation.”