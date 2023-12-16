Chelsea vs Sheffield United: preview, team news, head-to-head

Chelsea will hope to get their first win in three games when they host bottom-ranked Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues suffered consecutive defeats at Manchester United and Everton, and have only one win in their last five Premier League games.

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield side have only recorded two wins this season in the league, the second coming in their last game against injury-hit Brentford.

Team news

It’s a bittersweet time for the Mauricio Pochettino side as the team welcomes back summer signing Christopher Nkuku, who is expected to bolster the attack of the Blues after disappointing performances from Armando Broja and Nicolas Jackson. Alongside Nkuku, Malo Gusto could play a part in the game.

However, the Blues will be without goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Captain Reece James is expected to be out for months, while Marc Cucurella, who could leave the club in January, is also out of the fixture.

Romeo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah, Lesley Ugochukwu, Wesley Fofana (knee), Ben Chilwell, Noni Madueke, and Carney Chukwuemeka are out of the game.

Sheffield will be without Jack Robinson, who is suspended for the game, but will see Oli McBurnie and Oliver Norwood return from suspension.

Head-to-head

Chelsea wins 5

Sheffield wins 1

Draw 1

Chelsea possible XI

Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo; Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer; Jackson

Sheffield United possible XI

Foderingham; Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Lowe; McAtee, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Archer; McBurnie