Maresca blasts ‘not good enough’ Chelsea after Sunderland stunner

Enzo Maresca slammed his Chelsea flops’ lack of consistency after Sunderland snatched a shock 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Maresca’s side were rocked by Sunderland substitute Chemsdine Talbi, whose stoppage-time goal shattered the Blues’ four-match winning run in all competitions.

It was a stark contrast to Chelsea’s last home Premier League game, when Estevao Willian scored at the death to beat Premier League champions Liverpool.

Blues boss Maresca admitted he was left scratching his head to explain why his team could beat Liverpool and lose to promoted Sunderland.

“We were not good enough and in the Premier League the consequences can be bad,” he said. “When you’re not able to win it’s important that you don’t lose.

“If you want to be there, you need consistency. Winning four in a row and then today’s result, it shows that. If we can have that level and this level, probably it’s better to have something in between, to be always in the same way.”

If Chelsea harbour ambitions to push on from last season’s fourth-place finish and break into the title race, Maresca knows they cannot afford to let winnable games slip through their grasp.

They took the lead in the fourth minute when Alejandro Garnacho received Pedro Neto’s pass, evaded Nordi Mukiele and fired between the legs of Robin Roefs.

Mukiele made amends with a long throw that caused chaos in Chelsea’s area, in the midst of which Wilson Isidor prodded Sunderland’s leveller.

Chelsea spent much of the game moving the ball from left to right and back again waiting for space that Sunderland refused to yield.

It was a performance that added to the criticism that Maresca’s style is too predictable and easy for teams to defend against.

“We didn’t create a lot,” he said. “We struggled. We need our players to perform one hundred per cent. Even at 1-0 we lost duals, we lost second balls. Against this team you need to win those.”

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has now led his team to the best start made by a promoted side for 17 years.

The Black Cats’ fifth win in nine games lifted them to second place in the Premier League ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.

“It’s important to grab this opportunity when possible because sometimes the opponent is so talented it can change the game,” said Le Bris, whose team were expected to face a relegation battle after beating Sheffield United in last season’s Championship play-off final.

“We speak often about togetherness. We need the starters and the finishers. It was the case today. It was tough to hold the ball and we know that Brian has that ability.

“Discovering a new league, a new squad. What we can control is our play. If we’re just on the edge and it’s possible to win, let’s do it.”