Cardi B splits from Offset

Cardi B confirmed that she had separated from Offset during an Instagram Live session on Sunday night.

The 31-year-old rapper told her fans that she had ‘been single for a minute now’. She admitted that her hesitation to reveal the news was because she did not ‘know how to tell the world’.

The performer – whose husband was alleged to have cheated on her with Chrisean Rock – remained optimistic about her future, however, and told her fans that she was ‘curious for a new life, for a new beginning.’

The Bodak Yellow rapper then stated that she was ‘excited’ about her new stage in life.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Cardi (born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) and 31-year-old Offset (born Kiari Kendrell Cephus) both unfollowed each other last week.

Telling posts

The rapper shared a cryptic Instagram story post where she revealed, ‘You know sometimes you just outgrow relationships.’

She added in the next story post, ‘I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings. I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.’

Just days earlier she was seen at a Balenciaga party in West Hollywood. This was just hours after making her fashion runway debut at the brand’s Fall 2024 Fashion Show.

Just an hour before Cardi’s cryptic posts, Offset added one of his own. He shared a clip from the 1983 Al Pacino classic Scarface.

The title character is alone in a huge bathtub as the clip begins. He says: ‘Hey, f**k you, man! Who put this thing together? Me. That’s who. Who do I trust? Me.’

While it’s unclear if that was aimed at Cardi, he hasn’t posted anything since his wife’s IG story posts.

This is not the first time the couple has been on the outs throughout their tumultuous relationship.

Cardi B and Offset reportedly met at an ‘industry event’ in 2016. Cardi B recalled in a November 2017 Twitter video, ‘He was very consistent. He really wanted to talk to me.’

They reportedly started dating in January 2017. That same month they released a song together called Lick. MailOnline