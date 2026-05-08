Rihanna sparks fresh online buzz over Ayra Starr, Tyla rivalry

By Enitan Abdultawab

A social media post by Rihanna after the 2026 Met Gala has sparked another round of online arguments between Tyla and Ayra Starr’s fans.

The conversation gained momentum after clips from the Met Gala circulated online showing Tyla standing close to Rihanna during the event while the Barbadian star appeared engaged in another discussion. The moment quickly sparked speculation among fans, with some claiming Tyla was deliberately ignored by Rihanna.

Things escalated further when Rihanna later uploaded a video featuring Ayra Starr’s track ‘Who’s Dat Girl’ in the background, a move many social media users interpreted as indirect shade toward the South African singer.

Vanguard recalls that despite the social media noise, both singers have repeatedly denied rumours of bad blood between them.

Tyla previously addressed the viral Met Gala moment during a TikTok interaction, insisting there was no issue between her and Rihanna.

“Everyone knows I love RiRi. So this time, I was waiting for my car and she was right there but she looked busy, so I stayed back,” Tyla explained.

The South African singer also reflected on an earlier encounter with Rihanna, recalling an awkward but harmless interaction.

“So I met her last year and she was cool. I went up to her and she was like, ‘Hey, my baby daddy’s calling me,’ and then she left. I felt awkward,” she said.

Ayra Starr has also previously shut down attempts by fans to create tension between both artistes.

“Tyla is my homegirl, that’s my G,” the Nigerian singer said in an earlier interview while criticising the constant comparisons between women in music.

However, several reactions soon flooded X, formerly Twitter, as fans from both camps weighed in on the trending moment.

@lola_vibez wrote, “Using Ayra Starr’s song after all the Tyla drama? Rihanna definitely knew what she was doing.”

Another user, @culturetalks247, posted, “This is why stan wars never end. One background song and the internet has created a whole movie.”

@bigTuna_01 tweeted, “Rihanna no even talk anything but internet don already write full script. Na wa for una.”

Meanwhile, @NaijaCruiseHQ posted, “Tyla fans go dey vex tire. RiRi just use Ayra song finish everywhere scatter.”

Despite the efforts of both artistes to calm the tension, fan communities across Nigeria and South Africa continue to fuel heated online debates over streaming numbers, international recognition and influence in Afrobeats and Amapiano music.