Jose Peseiro unveils Super Eagles 25-man squad for AFCON 2023

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has unveiled his 25-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

By Efosa Taiwo

The list was made known on the Super Eagles official X handle on Friday.

The team consists of three goalkeepers, nine defenders, five midfielders, and eight forwards.

Here is the full list:

Goalkeepers

Stanley Nwabili

Francis Uzoho

Leke Ojo

Defenders

William Troost-Ekong

Bright Osayi Samuel

Ola Aina

Zaidu Sanusi

Bruno Onyemaechi

Semi Ajayi

Calvin Bassey

Chidozie Awaziem

Kenneth Omeruo

Midfielders

Wilfred Ndidi

Joe Aribo

Raphael Onyedika

Frank Onyeka

Alex Iwobi

Forwards

Kelechi Iheanacho

Samuel Chukwueze

Moses Simon

Ademola Lookman

Victor Osimhen

Victor Boniface

Ahmed Musa

Sadiq Umar

Head Coach

Jose Peseiro

The 2023 AFCON finals will run from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group A with hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau.

The Jose Peseiro-led side will open their campaign against Equatorial Guinea at the Alssanne Quattara Stadium, Ebimpe, Abidjan, on Sunday, January 14.

Vanguard News