Jose Peseiro unveils Super Eagles 25-man squad for AFCON 2023

Jose Peseiro
Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has unveiled his 25-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.
By Efosa Taiwo
The list was made known on the Super Eagles official X handle on Friday.
The team consists of three goalkeepers, nine defenders, five midfielders, and eight forwards.
Here is the full list:
Goalkeepers
Stanley Nwabili
Francis Uzoho
Leke Ojo
Defenders
William Troost-Ekong
Bright Osayi Samuel
Ola Aina
Zaidu Sanusi
Bruno Onyemaechi
Semi Ajayi
Calvin Bassey
Chidozie Awaziem
Kenneth Omeruo
Midfielders
Wilfred Ndidi
Joe Aribo
Raphael Onyedika
Frank Onyeka
Alex Iwobi
Forwards
Kelechi Iheanacho
Samuel Chukwueze
Moses Simon
Ademola Lookman
Victor Osimhen
Victor Boniface
Ahmed Musa
Sadiq Umar
Head Coach
Jose Peseiro
The 2023 AFCON finals will run from January 13 to February 11, 2024.
The Super Eagles are drawn in Group A with hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau.
The Jose Peseiro-led side will open their campaign against Equatorial Guinea at the Alssanne Quattara Stadium, Ebimpe, Abidjan, on Sunday, January 14.
