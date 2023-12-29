‘No new jersey launched,’ NFF denies viral Super Eagles jersey

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has debunked rumours of a new Super Eagles jersey design.

By Efosa Taiwo

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has debunked rumours of a new Super Eagles jersey design.

Recall Nigerian football fans were ecstatic on social media about a new design purported to be the Super Eagles’ home and away kit for AFCON 2023.

Reacting to the report, the NFF declared that the viral jersey making the rounds on social media is inauthentic.

It added that there is currently no plan to launch new Super Eagles kits for the competition.

The statement reads, “Rumours about a new jersey launch between NIKE and the senior Men’s National team circulating round social media has been brought to our notice. We want to inform the general public that this claim is not true. At the moment, we have no jersey being launched for the Super Eagles for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to hold in Côte d’Ivoire next month.”

The 2023 AFCON finals will run from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group A with hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau.

The Jose Peseiro-led side will open their campaign against Equatorial Guinea at the Alssanne Quattara Stadium, Ebimpe, Abidjan, on Sunday, January 14.

Ahead of the AFCON, former Super Eagles and Chelsea midfielder, John Mikel Obi revealed that the Super Eagles are always favourites to win the competition.

The 36-year-old, who was part of the 2013 AFCON winning team, stated that despite the form of the team, winning the title in Cote d’Ivoire is what the country needs to return to the pinnacle of African football.

He made this known while speaking with CAFOnline.

His words: “We are always favourites; this is every time we go into the tournament, and it’s no different this time. Everyone knows that we are one of the favourites—not the massive favourite, but definitely one of the favourites.

“To be able to do it again will be a massive achievement for us, which I think the country needs right now as well. We need to get our football back where it should be, and by winning this tournament, it will take it back to where it should be.”

Vanguard News