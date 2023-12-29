Bandits invade Abuja, Niger communities kill 4, kidnap 39

…demand N50m ransom for each victim

By Omeiza Ajayi

At least four people were killed and 39 others kidnapped when bandits invaded Kuduru, a town in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, as well as Garam and Azu communities in neighbouring Niger State.

Witnesses said the daredevil bandits had on Saturday, December 23, invaded Garam in Niger state, which is a five minute drive from Bwari in FCT, killing a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, while kidnapping 13 others.

On Thursday December 28, the bandits struck Kuduru in FCT, which shares a boundary with Garam, and kidnapped 18 persons.

The following day, Friday, December 29, the bandits invaded Azu still in Niger state, killing three people and kidnapping eight others.

A resident of Garam, who identified herself as Mrs. Juliana said the bandits had initially missed their target and gone to the wrong house where they then abducted two kids.

“The bandits entered the wrong house, kidnapped two boys who later led them to the house of their target.

“When they got there, they kidnapped the entire family, but while leaving the house, they shot the man (their target), who is a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in the presence of his wife and their three children.”

It was further gathered that when the wife realized that she left her six month old baby behind, she asked for permission of the bandits to go carry the baby, and she was escorted to the house by the only female among the bandits.

“However, when the female bandit ran out of patience, she left the woman, joined the others and went with the other kidnapped persons who were 13 in number”, an eyewitness said.

The pastor’s wife, it was gathered, is a teacher in one of the government secondary schools in Bwari.

Another eyewitness said the bandits made their way to the house of a military personnel, asking for his rifle and uniform from the wife.

“The wife told them that her husband is on duty. They, however, kidnapped two of his children.”

The eyewitness added that 13 persons were kidnapped, while a five year old boy of the Redeemed pastor who was killed was abandoned by the bandits at the river side because he could not cross the river.

The boy was reportedly rescued by the vigilance team who went on the trail of the bandits.