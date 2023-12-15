Aviation safety: Keyamo tasks African countries on harmonized, standardized training

Festus Keyamo

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a bid to enhance aviation safety across the African continent, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, has called on African countries to prioritize harmonized and standardized training for aviation professionals.

Keyamo made the call at the 29th African Aviation Training Organisation, AATO, Council Meeting symposium and 10th year anniversary of the organizations held in Abuja on Thursday with the theme ‘Advancing African Aviation Training Excellence’.

While highlighting the significant growth of the aviation industry across Africa and the need for a corresponding focus on safety measures, he said that the African region is lacking critical skills in key areas of aviation.

He mentioned that while the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, is concerned about the disparities in aviation training quality and standards in the region, one of AATO’s objectives is to promote the harmonization and standardization of aviation training in Africa.

He said, “Aviation is a sector of strategic importance that supports a broad set of economic and social development. The provision of quality aviation training is critical for the development of a sustainable, safe, and secure air transport industry in Africa.

“As a region that faces shortages in critical skills in key areas of civil aviation, there is a need to plan, coordinate, manage, operate, and oversee all complex operations in various aviation infrastructures. The growth of the industry will be influenced by the pace at which African organizations can develop and retain adequate and skilled human resources in compliance with ICAO provisions, plans, programs, and required performance specified in ICAO SARPS.

“ICAO is concerned about the disparities in aviation training quality and standards that lead to the inability to achieve the same level of human performance at work, hence the need for states to focus on the development of skills and capacities in order to have a common level.

“The expected and projected changes in the aviation systems, equipment, ICAO SARPS, technology, demographic changes of workforce will additionally impact aviation training. The implementation of harmonized and standardized training is necessary for the achievement and sustenance of high levels of aviation safety in Africa.”

On his part, the Technical Coordinator, AATO, West Africa, Dr Yakubu Ibrahim, stated that the body aimed to bring all African countries together to harmonize their activities and certificates.

He explained that such an agreement would enhance job opportunities for technical persons in the industry, stressing that the current barrier must be broken.

He, however, mentioned funding as the major challenge bedevilling the attainment of AATO aims but maintained that no nation could go it alone.

Presenting her remarks, ICAO’s Eastern and Southern African Office Regional Director, Ma. Lucy Mbugua said Africa is challenged with establishing adequate and sustainable aviation training infrastructure, insufficient funding, and outdated facilities, among others.

She, however, called for strategic partnerships and collaborations with regional and international learning institutions, development partners, and industry leaders to infuse the much-desired resources, expertise, and technology in the African training landscape.

“Investments in modernizing training facilities, upgrading aviation curricula, and fostering a culture of safety and excellence will not only address current challenges but also position Africa as a formidable player in the global aviation arena.

“Moreover, initiatives to harmonize regulatory frameworks can facilitate the seamless movement of aviation professionals across borders, fostering a more integrated and efficient aviation community,” she added.

Vanguard News