Apapa gridlock: Vacate Cele-Mile-2, Tincan road, Lagos govt orders truckers, tankers

•Oyetola sets up committee to review e-call-Up system •Meets stakeholders in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Godwin Oritse

Lagos—Lagos State Government, yesterday, directed drivers of articulated vehicles to immediately vacate the Cele bus stop inward Tincan Port axis.

This is coming as the Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, announced the set up of a committee to review the e-Call-Up system into the Apapa Port.

Speaking on the directive to articulated vehicles driver, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Sola Giwa, said the order underscores the commitment of the state government to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic, and minimising disruptions caused by the persistent presence of these heavy-duty vehicles in the specified location.

He maintained that the order aims to enhance the overall mobility experience for residents and commuters in the affected area.

Harping on the need to prioritise the safety and well-being of the public, Giwa stressed the importance of a clear and unobstructed road network, urging tanker and trailer drivers to comply with the directive or be sanctioned in line with the State Transport Reform Law.

Recall that several efforts to remove the tankers and truckers from the axis have failed, as recalcitrant drivers ignored Governor Sanwo-Olu’s directive to vacate.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to reduce the Apapa gridlock and strengthen the E-call up system, Marine and Blue Economy minister, Adegboyega Oyetola has set up a committee to review the E-call up system and come up with measures to ensure the current abuse of the system becomes a thing of the past.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the minister’s spokesman, Ismail Omipidan, yesterday in Abuja.

The committee is to review the Standard Operating Procedures for Truck Traffic Management along the Lagos port corridor.

Omipidan Ismail who noted that the committee was expected to meet with other critical stakeholders in Lagos today for the review, quoted the minister as saying “Every possible abuse of the system by people should be x-rayed and solutions provided with a view to ensuring that it is abuse-free.”

Although, the e-Call-Up system was introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in February 2021 for trucks at the Lagos Ports, which truckers are expected to use to book turns to enter the Ports, recent reports have suggested potential compromises in the functionality of this system.