American actor charged to court for ‘killing’ neighbours’ trees

American actor, William H. Macy has been accused of trespassing on his neighbor’s property to “kill” several trees, and now being sued for $600,000.

This is coming on the heels of the famous actor wrapping up a college admissions scandal.

In the new filing, Pierce Brown, a neighbor of the actor’s in Los Angeles claimed that in December 2021, the ‘Shameless’ star hired a few workers to help him remove several trees on his property.

The happy chainsaw cutters allegedly took their job a little too seriously and overcut and took down several trees that weren’t Macy’s property.

Brown claimed being out of town at the time and unable to stop the workers from cutting down trees, bushes, and foliage on his private property.

Upon returning from vacation, he says he witnessed the destruction.

The lawsuit states, “Macy’s workers then destroyed and removed or seriously damaged several healthy, decades-old mature pine trees and other vegetation from the Brown Property. The pine trees and other vegetation were well inside the Brown Property line. In accessing the Brown Property, Macy’s workers damaged the gate that connected the two properties.”

The Boogie Nights actor acknowledged the work that was done, but Brown believed it was on purpose despite his famous neighbor describing it as an honest accident.