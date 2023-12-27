Akeredolu’s death, a national loss- PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday mourned former Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and described his death a national lost.



The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba in Abuja described Akeredolu as a courageous and amiable personality, brilliant lawyer.



He also described him as an outstanding administrator with deep understanding and capacity for leadership especially in his roles towards the unity, stability and development of the nation.



“His death is a huge national loss. He was an unrepentant fighter for Fairness, Equity and Justice in the affairs of the nation.



“He believed in true federalism, respect, defense and protection of ethnic nationalities which he advocated as prerequisite for peace and development in our nation,” he said



Ologunagba commiserated with Akeredolu’s widow, Betty Akeredolu, his children and the people of Ondo State.



He prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, and to the faithful departed, eternal rest in His bosom.