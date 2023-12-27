Aiyedatiwa arrives for swearing in as Ondo gov

Acting Governor Aiyedatiwa

The acting governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has arrived at the Governor’s office for the swearing-in ceremony as the state governor.

Aiyedatiwa will be sworn in by the state Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, in Akure, the state capital.

Recall that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu died today, aged of 67 .

According to the state government, Akeredolu passed away on Wednesday at around 2 a.m. while undergoing treatment in a German hospital.

Consequently, the state’s acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, cut short his holiday and returned to the state.

Commissioners, aides and guests have already taken their seats inside the Cocoa Hall of the Governor’s office in Akure, the state capital, for the swearing-in ceremony.

Aiyedatiwa was at Igbokoda to attend his yearly programme for the Christian community tagged “Ilaje For Christ.”

The programme was held in conjunction with Ilaje religious leaders to appreciate God for putting an end to bloodshed and restoring peace to Ilaje land.

Speaking at the event, Aiyedatiwa said: “We are here again to thank God for Nigeria, Ondo state and Ilaje nation.

“Two years after the commencement of this yearly praise and worship programme, there’s no more spilling of blood in our land.

“The remaining days of this year, God will surprise all of us and we will enter the New Year triumphantly.”