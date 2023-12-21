AFCON 2023 Team Guide: Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau is currently experiencing its golden age led by coach Baciro Cande who would want to take their unprecedented footballing record in AFCON a notch higher by ensuring their first win and first knockout qualification.

By Efosa Taiwo

Ever since its debut in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2017, Guinea-Bissau haven’t looked back as it has qualified for every edition of Africa’s biggest soccer event.

The country’s football is currently experiencing its golden age led by coach Baciro Cande who would want to take their unprecedented footballing record in AFCON a notch higher by ensuring their first win and first knockout qualification.

Whether or not that will be achieved, in a group that comprises Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, has a lot to do with their drive for a recognized place in African football.

Coach

Baciro Cande has his name crested in gold in the history of Bissau-Guinean football. Being the brain behind all of the country’s AFCON campaigns already places him among the legends in the country.

Cande would, however, be heading into his fourth AFCON looking to make a difference against the prior three campaigns had so far.

A victory and a qualification ticket to the next round will be an ambition he nurses every night in bed and makes sure to remind his players everyday in the training pitch.

Star Player

A safe pair of hands, Jonas Mendes does not only come with his impeccability in between the sticks but also loads of experience being the most capped player in the history of Bissau-Guinean football.

On several occasions, the shot-stopper has been central to Guinea-Bissau’s victories with his heroics at the back to deny opponents important goals.

In Cote ‘d Voire, Bissau-Guineans will be banking on his reliable gloves to see them withstand the firepowers of the best of African football.

Rising Star

Ever since making his debut for the Djurtus in 2021, Mauro Rodrigues has been a revelation for the Guinea-Bissau national team.

His guile, vision and knack for goals right from the middle of the park makes him one of the standout players for the Cande-led side.

And at just 22 years, the Yverdon starlet is one of the emerging talents to look out for in AFCON 2023.

Fixtures

Ivory Coast vs Guinea Bissau – January 13

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea Bissau – January 18

Guinea Bissay vs Nigeria – January 22

