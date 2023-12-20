 AFCON 2023 Team Guides: Nigeria

The Super Eagles have over the years raised hopes of Nigerians going to every AFCON tournament. Despite arguably having the best team on paper going into the tournament, performances in recent friendly games don’t inspire confidence. More than a decade after winning their third title, will the Super Eagles do it again in AFCON 2023?

By Ayobami Okerinde

Since her last success in 2013, Nigeria failed to qualify for consecutive AFCON tournaments, with her best finish in 2019 as the best third-placed team. Nigeria’s other successes on the continent were in 1980 and 1994.

There were high hopes for the country after winning all group games in the last edition in Cameroon but crashed out in the round of 16 after a 1-0 loss to Tunisia.

Nigeria have been drawn against host Ivory Coast, the Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea, and the Djurtus of Guinea Bissau. While recent performances have been below average, the fans could look to some of its best legs such as Victor Osimhen, and Victor Boniface to perhaps inspire the country to another AFCON title.

The Coach

Jose Peseiro

Portuguese Gaffer Jose Peseiro was announced as manager of the Nigerian national team on May 15, 2022. The 63-year-old has managed the Super Eagles 14 times, with six wins, three draws and five losses.

Peseiro has been at loggerheads with officials of the Nigeria Football Federation over alleged interference in his job and nonpayment of salaries. There are indications that he could be sacked if he fails to win the AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Going to his first tournament with the Super Eagles, Peseiro will put behind the issues with the NFF and hope for a good outing, when the tournament kicks off in January.

Star Player

Victor Osimhen

Reigning African footballer of the year, Victor Osimhen, will lead the line for the Super Eagles when the light comes up in the West African country.

The 24-year-old was instrumental to Napoli’s success last season, also becoming the first African to win the Serie A top scorer award. Osimhen has scored 67 goals in 118 games for Napoli and 20 goals in 27 games for Nigeria.

Nigeria will be banking on his boots to win games, after missing the last edition in Cameroon.

Related News AFCON 2023 Team Guides: Ivory Coast

Rising Star

Victor Osimhen

Victor Boniface has been in red-hot form for Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen after his summer move to the German Bundesliga side.

The 22-year-old has scored 15 goals in 22 appearances for the club. He made his debut for the Super Eagles early in the year but has not found the back of the net and will bank on supplies from the Midfield to open his account at AFCON.

His form has earned him four consecutive Bundesliga Rookie of the Month awards.

Fixtures AFCON 2023

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea – Jan 14

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria – Jan 18

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria – Jan 22

Vanguard News