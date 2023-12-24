AFCON 2023 Preview: The Black Stars of Ghana out to break a 42-year jinx

Different generations of the Black Stars of Ghana have come and gone but for four decades none has been able to recapture the elusive African Cup of Nations crown.

By Efosa Taiwo

Different generations of the Black Stars have come and gone but for four decades none has been able to recapture the elusive African Cup of Nations crown.

Though the current ensemble of players, in comparison with history, is not the best, they carry on their shoulders the faint hopes of over thirty million Ghanaians as they head to Cote ‘d Voire.

Pitted in a group widely termed the Group of Death, the first ring of battle for the Black Stars will be negotiating it out of the pool that comprises perennial winners, Egypt, tricky opponent, Cape Verde and a dogged Mozambique team.

Alongside Egypt, Ghana are tipped to make it out of the group alive, but knowing Cote d’Voire or arch-rivals Nigeria are most likely going to be waiting for them in the next round already depicts how tough the road to glory will be for the Chris Hughton-led side.

Coach

Chris Hughton has been so confident that his team have what it takes to win the AFCON, and you would not want to disagree with him considering some of the calibre of players at his disposal.

Hughton who was named the Ghana head coach in February 2023 would be appearing in his first competition with Ghana and his first AFCON tournament.

Though the 64-year-old manager is no stranger to competitions having managed sides like Newcastle, Birmingham and Norwich in elite leagues, Hughton will be having his first taste of what the biggest soccer event in Africa is like.

Star Player

Though hasn’t had so many minutes for Arsenal in the ongoing campaign, mostly due to injury, Thomas Partey is undisputed in the current Ghana set-up.

Partey’s experience, game acuity and work rate make him a very important part of the Ghana team.

Heading to Cote d’Voire, if the Black Stars are to go ahead and reawake history, a fully fit Partey will be central.



Rising Star

Mohammed Kudus can easily pass for the best and biggest player in Ghana currently – even at his age – with his incredible exploits at West Ham so far in the 2023/24 campaign.

This also follows his trailblazing performance at the 2022 World Cup where the 23-year-old scored two goals and provided one assist to emerge as Ghana’s standout performer at the Mundial.

Leading a three man attack that comprises himself, Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew, defenders at AFCON should be wary of the industry and lethality of Kudus in the box.

Fixtures

Ghana vs Cape Verde —January 14

Egypt vs Ghana — January 18

Mozambique vs Ghana — January 22

Vanguard News