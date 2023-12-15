AFCON 2023: Super Eagles can be ‘very dangerous’ – Kalou

By Ayobami Okerinde

Former Chelsea and Cote d’Ivoire forward Salomon Kalou says the Super Eagles of Nigeria can be a dangerous team, as both teams are set to face off when the tournament kicks off in the West African country next month.

Nigeria has been drawn alongside host Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau.

The 38-year-old was part of the Ivory Coast side that won the tournament in 2015.

Kalou, speaking with CAF Online, said his country must respect all teams.

His words: “Firstly, it’s a group made up of very good teams, starting with Nigeria, which is a very dangerous side. At each AFCON, the Super Eagles show great potential.

“During the last edition, Equatorial Guinea did well, and Guinea Bissau may be the surprise of the group.

“We will have to respect all the teams and above all, win the first match to start the competition well, because that is where everything starts from.”

Speaking earlier, the Arta/Solar7 forward stated that the country is open to welcome all of Africa, having last hosted the tournmanet 40 years ago.

His words: “We are happy to welcome all of Africa. We can’t wait to celebrate football. Ivory Coast is a land of football. We had a lot of legends like Didier Drogba, Yaya Touré, Gervinho and so on. Players who made the colours of the country shine for many years. Organizing this AFCON is something very important for us, the last time we hosted this competition was in 1984.

“It has been 40 years since Ivory Coast hosted AFCON, which is an eternity for a nation passionate about football like Ivory Coast. There is a lot of passion around this event. I want to thank His Excellency the President of the Republic, Alassane Ouattara, for the infrastructure put in place.”

Cote d’Ivoire will take on Guinea-Bissau in the opening game at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, on Saturday, 13 January.

The tournament is set to take place between 13 January – 11 February.