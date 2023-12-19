36 bag 1st-Class as Mountain Top varsity holds 5th convocation

By Esther Onyegbula

Mountain Top University, MTU, has stated that 36 of it students, who made First Class, will be recognised among other honoraries at the institution’s Fifth Convocation ceremony, slated for Thursday.

This is as the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, in a press briefing, yesterday, announced that the former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom, will deliver the convocation lecture themed: ‘Optimising your potential in a challenging future’.

Giving a breakdown of the graduants, MTU VC noted that:” I am glad to announce to us here that we shall be graduating a total number of 348 students. 329 graduants would be conferred with the award of first degree, two, for PhD, one for Mphil degree, 15 for Masters’ degree and 1 for Postgraduate diploma.

Prof. Ayolabi explained that: “36 are in First Class Honours category: The College of Humanities, Management and Social Sciences, CHMS has 17, while College of Basic and Applied Sciences, CBAS has 19. For the Second Class Honours Upper Division, we have a total of 155, while the Second Class Honours Lower Division has 120. 18 graduates fall under the Third Class Honours category.”

He added that the overall best graduating student is Miss Iganya Ele-Ojo Judith of the Department of Economics with a cumulative Grade point Average of 4.94.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR and Engr. Michael Bayo Akinola (Marvellous Mike) will be conferred honorary degrees for their support to the University. Also two of pioneer students, Ogunbiyi Segun, and Orisanwo, Israel Oludotun will be awarded Doctor of Philosophy Ph.D. in Microbiology and Finance respectively.

Prof. Ayolabi said: “Part of the vision of this university is to train students to be self employed upon graduation. That is, for those who may not be disposed to paid employment. Therefore, the Mountain Top University graduate is a full package positioned to compete favourably and excellently in a competitive world environment. Already, some of our graduates are making waves in different parts of the world through the training and nurturing they got from this university.”