2024 budget: Tinubu, Shettima, aides to spend N15.961bn on local, foreign trips

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Emmanuel Elebeke

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and theirs aides at the Presidential Villa are to spend the sum of N15.961 billion on international and local travels in 2024.

The figure is contained in the 2024 Appropriation Bill, now being considered by the National Assembly.

The breakdown of the figure showed that President Tinubu would spend the sum of N7. 630 billion on travels, with the bulk of the money to be spent on foreign trips.

If approved by the federal legislature, he would spend N6.992 billion on foreign trips and N638.535 million on travels within the country.

Similarly, Vice President Shettima would spend a total of N1.847 billion on international and local travels.

According to the budget proposal, he will spend N1.229 billion on foreign trips and N 618. 399 million on local trips.

Another N6.484 billion was provided for Villa Headquarters international and local travels.

It consisted of N 6.282 billion for international travels, N60. 981 million for local travels for training and N140.640 million for local travels.

The Villa Headquarters was allocated N40.616 billion in the 2024 federal budget, with a capital vote of N12.497 billion, overhead N10.334 billion, while Personnel receiving N163 billion.

Routine maintenance of mechanical, electrical installations N9bn

Annual routine maintenance of mechanical and electrical installations in the Villa was allocated N9 billion, while another N4.5 billion was set aside for Juliuus Berger liabilities on routine maintenance for 2022/2023 and work as directed 2022-2023 inclusive of Kaduna work.”

The construction of office comes for Special Advisers and Senior Special Advisers was allocated the sumof N3 billion.

Another N3 billion was provisioned for the acquisition, renovation, rebalitation and furnishing of State House Annex.

N6bn for vehicles

Despite the budgetary provision for operational vehicles in the 2023 Supplementary Budget, recently another N4 billion was allocated to Operational Vehicles, while another N 2 billion was provisioned for SUVs.

The rehabilitation of Animal Enclosure in the Villa was allocated the sum of N45. 259 million, Villa Ranch and construction of wild life conservation got N130.076 million.

N5.1bn on food, honorarium, computers, others

President Tinubu and his Vice, Shettima are to spend the sum of N5.128 billion on foodstuff, miscellanious, honourarium, refreshments and repair of fixed assets, as well as on acquisition of Computers software in 2024.

The breakdown of the figure showed that President Tinubu would spend N254 million on foodstuff, while his Vice, Shettima would spend N348 million on foodstuff and catering materials supplies.

The sum of N430million is budgeted for State House headquarters for the same purpose within the 2024 budget circle.

President is expected to spend the sum of N219million on Miscellanious expenditure and in the same period, the Vice President would be spending N187million also on miscellanious items.

Similarly, the State House Headquarters would be spending the sum of 2,54bn on Miscellanious in the same period.

Further breakdown of the figure shows that President Tinubu would be spending N152.4million on honorarium and sitting allowance, whereas the Vice President would be spending N67million on the same item.

For State House Headquarters, the sum of N365.8million is budgeted for Honorarium.

The sum.of N650million has been proposed to be spent by President on repairs and rehabilitation of fixed assets, the sum of N103million is expected to be spent by the Vice President on acquisition of computer softwares.

In the sane vein, the sum of 980million is esimated to be spent on computers and repairs of assents by the Villa Headquarters.