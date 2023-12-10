2024 Budget: FG to spend over N23bn on rehabilitation of airport, aerodromes, others

…To spend over N196m on refreshment, sports, others

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Federal Government, FG, has proposed to spend the sum of N23,085,000,000 on rehabilitation and repairs of airport/aerodromes and air navigational equipment in the 2024 fiscal year.

Specifically N20,985,000,000 was budgeted for just the rehabilitation and repairs of airport/aerodromes, while 2,100,000,000 is for the rehabilitation of air navigational equipment.

The figure which is part of FG’s executive proposal in the 2024 Appropriation Bill also earmarked over N63.31 billion for the parent Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

While the ministry get N39.80 billion, the Nigerian Meteorological gets N13,199,789,935, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria got N5,500,235,528 and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, received N4,808,779,916.

Furthermore, other details of the allocation reveals that the Ministry and its agencies will be spending over N1.39 billion on refreshment and meals, welfare packages, sporting activities, among other listed items.

As an ongoing project the Ministry has plans to spend N2 billion in the development of Aerospace University in Abuja, and N1 billion on the expansion of wing D and E fingers of Murtala Mohammed Airport, MMA, in Lagos.

Also, while N500 million has been earmarked for ongoing projects on safety and security critical projects and airport certification nationwide, N10 million has been budgeted for purchase of fire trucks for airports.

N60 million has also be set aside for ongoing Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement, BASA, and Multilateral Air Service Agreement, MASA, for Namibia, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Portugal, United Kingdom , UK, Russia, Senegal Israel, Pakistan, Iran, South Africa, Eritrea, Namibia, Venezuela, among others.