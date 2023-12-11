2023 CAF Awards: Osimhen makes history, crowned African player of the year 

By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has been crowned the 2023 CAF African Player of the Year.

Osimhen becomes the first Nigerian to win the coveted prize since Nwankwo Kanu won it in 1999.

The 24-year-old beat Liverpool and Egypt’s Mohammed Salah and PSG and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi to the crown.

Osimhen had a remarkable 2022/2023 season, helping the Partonopei win the Serie A title for the first time after over three decades.

He scored 26 league goals and 31 in all competitions to win the Golden Boot and emerge the Serie A Player of the Season.

Osimhen also smashed several records, including the longstanding one by Liberia’s President George Weah, to become the African with the most goals in the Italian topflight.

At the 2023 Ballon d’Or, the Napoli forward was ranked 8th Best Player in the world ahead of the likes of Luka Modric, fellow African Mohammed Salah and Bernardo Silva of Manchester City.

