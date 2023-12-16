16 wounded in Delta lone accident

By Ochuko Akuopha

SIXTEEN persons, Saturday, sustained various degrees of injuries as a vehicle they were travelling in got involved in a lone accident in Asaba, Delta State.

The accident which involved an ash-coloured Toyota Hiace bus, it was gathered, occurred at about 12.55 pm by Animal Care along the Asaba-Onitsha expressway.

The bus, eyewitnesses said, was headed towards Onitsha when the accident occurred.

The injured victims, according to an eyewitness, were rushed to the hospital with operatives of Delta State command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC on the ground for rescue operations.

Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Udeme Bassey Eshiet confirmed the accident, saying that no life was lost.

Eshiet said the accident was a result of a speed limit violation and loss of control by the driver of the bus.