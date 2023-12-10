10 major events you can attend during Detty December in Nigeria

In Nigeria, Detty December is the festive season and a time of excitement, joy, and celebration. During this period, Nigerians across the country come together to celebrate with friends, family, and loved ones.

From Lagos to Abuja, there are countless events happening during Detty December, and it can be overwhelming trying to decide which ones to attend. From music concerts to cultural festivals, comedy shows to food fairs, the options are endless.

Here is a list of 10 major events during Detty December in Nigeria, selected based on their popularity, uniqueness, and cultural significance.

The Experience

This is one of the biggest gospel music concerts in Nigeria, featuring performances by local and international gospel artists. It’s held annually in December in Lagos.



Lagos Fashion Week

This event showcases the latest fashion trends from Nigerian designers and is held annually in Lagos during Detty December. It’s a great opportunity to see some of the best fashion talent in Nigeria and to get inspired for the new year.



Felabration

This event celebrates the life and music of Fela Kuti, one of Nigeria’s most iconic musicians. It features live performances, dance, and other cultural events, and is held annually in Lagos during Detty December.



Flytime Festival

This is a major music festival that features both local and international acts, and it’s known for its high-energy atmosphere and amazing performances. It takes place every year during Detty December in Lagos.



Livespot Festival

This is another significant music festival that takes place during Detty December in Nigeria. It features some of the biggest local and international acts and is known for its fantastic performances and atmosphere.



Palmwine Music Festival

This festival celebrates the unique and traditional sounds of palmwine music, a genre of music that originated in West Africa. The festival takes place in Lagos and features performances by both established and upcoming palmwine musicians. It’s a great opportunity to experience a unique aspect of Nigerian culture and music during Detty December.



Calabar Carnival

Known as Africa’s biggest street party, the Calabar Carnival takes place in the city of Calabar, in southern Nigeria. The festival, which runs from December 1st to December 31st, features colorful parades, music, and dance.



ISL Fest

This music festival features some of the biggest names in African music and is known for its impressive lineup of both established and up-and-coming artists. It’s held annually in Lagos during Detty December and is a must-see for any music lover.



Lagos Countdown

This annual event is held at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos and features fireworks, live music, and a carnival atmosphere. The countdown to the New Year is a highlight of the night, with crowds gathering to watch the spectacular display.



Ojude Oba Festival

Held in the town of Ijebu-Ode, in southwestern Nigeria, the Ojude Oba Festival is a celebration of the town’s cultural heritage. It takes place on the third day of the Muslim festival of Eid-el-Kabir, which usually falls in December.