Zlatan drops ’10 Bottles’

Zanku Records owner, rapper and songwriter, Zlatan, has dropped a new single titled ’10 Bottles’.

Zlatan, real name Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael , dropped ’10 Bottles’ on streaming platforms yesterday, Thursday.

The new song, produced by Chech, is coming on the heels of the rapper’s recent efforts — ‘Omo Ologo’, ‘Let There Be Light’ and ‘Good Life’.

Since his debut studio album in 2019, Zlatan Ibile has won awards and recognition for his craft.

Zlatan’s popular songs include hit like ‘Zanku’, ‘Shotan’, ‘Quilox’, and ‘Lagos Anthem’.

In ’10 Bottles’, Zlatan sings about hustling, confidence and being street smart.