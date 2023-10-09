Zlatan gave my career life – Singer Shallipopi

Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, has given credit to rapper, Zlatan Ibile for the role played in his music career success.

According to the Edo-born singer, the ‘Zanku’ crooner gave his career “life” without a charge.

Shallipopi disclosed this via his Instagram story recently.

He wrote, “Big shoutout to Zlatan Ibile. Bro literally gave my career life. He didn’t ask for anything in return.”

Shallipopi burst into limelight after his song ‘Elon Musk’ went viral.

He later featured the song with Zlatan Ibile and Fireboy DML which spiralled his fame.