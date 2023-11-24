Zamfara Chief Imam resigns his position

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

A renowned Islamic scholar and Chief Imam of the Muslim Foundation Jumuat Mosque, GRA Gusau, Zamfara State, Dr. Tukur Sani Jangebe, has resigned from his leadership position.

This is contained in a letter sent to the mosque’s management committee, signed by the Chief Imam, and made available to newsmen in Gusau, the state capital.

Dr Jangebe said his decision to resign his position as Chief Iman was to ensure the peace and security of the mosque and its community.

He also assured his continued support and contribution in the development and success of the mosque and Islamic in the state and the country at large.

In an interview with Vanguard, the former Chief Imam said his resignation was connected to a video clip in which he was seen praying for Governor Bello Matawale, and he did similar prayers to the present Governor Dauda Lawal when he was campaigning for the position.

The cleric expressed concern that the video clip had gone viral on social media platforms and had generated mixed reactions and tension among political elites and religious communities in the state.

Sheik Jangebe is a renown Islamic scholar based in Zamfara State. He served as commissioner for religious affairs for three terms in the state and also contributed positively towards the propagation of Islam in Nigeria.