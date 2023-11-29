Wizkid on same level as Michael Jackson, Drake, others – Tyla

South African singer, Tyla Laura Seethal, popularly known as Tyla, has ranked Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Wizkid on the same level with music luminaries such as the late Michael Jackson, Drake and Rihanna.

Asked who the top five greatest musicians of all-time were, the ‘Water’ crooner mentioned Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Drake, Rihanna, and Wizkid.

She said her inclusion of Wizkid on the list was owing to his longevity and impact on the African music scene.

Tyla said, “My top five musical artists of all-time, obviously, Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Drake… It is always difficult to find the last one. There’s so many but I will say Wizkid. He has been around so long and has done so much for the culture and the genre[African music], so I definitely put him there.”

Vanguard News